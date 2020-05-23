The first six of 59 T&T nationals who were stranded on various cruise ships around the world are scheduled to arrive in the country Saturday.

The remaining 53 will arrive at the Piarco International Airport Sunday.

In a release from the Ministry of National Security on Saturday, officials said they had been communicating with cruise ship companies with a view to making arrangements to return nationals.

Officials said the returning nationals will be medically assessed upon arriving and will then be subjected to quarantine measures.

Minister Stuart Young is said to be engaged in discussions surrounding the re-entry of 300 other people.

The ministry assured they are carefully managing the return of citizens so as to preserve the health and safety of the internal population as well as those arriving in the country.