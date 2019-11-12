Arouca man charged with murder

Ken Renaldo Gomez a 32-year-old Arouca man, appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday, charged with the 2015 murder of Isaiah Jakie.

According to police reports, on April 13th 2015 at around 12:30 a.m., officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force responded to reports of a man being beaten on Jitman Drive, Five Rivers, Arouca.

Officers later discovered the nude lifeless body of the deceased, off an incline along Laurell Hill Extension Road, Five Rivers, Arouca with feet bound together.

The body bore what appeared to be stab and gunshot wounds about the body.

Investigations launched into the murder were spearheaded by ASP (Ag.) Sean Dhillpaul and lead by Insp. (Ag) Chattie, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2.

Gomez was charged by PC Sean Thomas, also of HBI Region 2 on November 8th following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on that date.

The matter has been adjourned to Monday 9th December 2019.